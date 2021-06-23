Cancel
Clemson, SC

Former national champions' son signs with Clemson

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 9 days ago

The Clemson Track and Field program announced the signing of Virginia Tech transfer Cameron Rose to its men’s team early on Tuesday morning.

Rose will arrive in Clemson following one full season of competition in Blacksburg which saw him etch his name into the Hokies’ record book across seven events. Cameron is the son of Anthony Rose, who played as a defensive back on Clemson’s 1981 Football National Championship team.

Cameron Rose is set to join Clemson’s men’s track and field team following an excellent freshman season as part of Virginia Tech’s program. Rose will arrive in Clemson after setting seven top-10 all-time marks as a Hokie.

Indoors, Rose ranks second all-time in the 300 meters, fifth all-time for the 200m, and sixth all-time at 60m. Outdoors, Rose ranks sixth all-time at 100m and seventh all-time at 200m, along with being a part of the second-fastest 4x100m and 4x400m relays in Virginia Tech history.

The newest Tiger helped the Hokies qualify for the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 4x400m. He contested the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay during the 2021 NCAA Preliminary East Region meet. Rose was crucial in the Hokies victory in the 4x400m relay during the 2021 ACC Outdoor Championships and was responsible for 9.5 points during the 2021 ACC Outdoor Championship.

He made his collegiate debut at the Virginia Tech Invitational on Jan. 15-16, 2021, and earned his first collegiate victory during the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Elite by running 21.15 in the 200m.

Prior to arriving in Blacksburg, Rose was named the 2020 Gatorade North Carolina Boys Track & Field Player of the Year, and will arrive at Clemson with collegiate bests of 6.74 for 60m, 10.36 for 100m, 20.87 for 200m, and 33.01 for 300m.

–courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

My early pick for the Heisman is...

Bet getters for this coming season’s Heisman Trophy. The list of Heisman favorites by number of bets goes as follows:. 1. Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler (+550) 2. Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (+3,500) 3. Texas RB Bijan Robinson (+2,500) 4. Georgia QB JT Daniels (+1,200) 5. UNC QB Sam Howell...
AllClemson

Former Clemson Pitcher Spencer Strider Moving up Quickly in Braves Organization

Spencer Strider hardly had time to unpack his bags in Rome, Ga. The former Clemson pitcher who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft is off to a fast start in his minor league career. Strider was promoted for the second time this season when the Atlanta Braves organization moved him from High-A Rome to Double-A Mississippi on Tuesday.
Sad news for former ACC, SEC coach

A former ACC and SEC head coach announced sad news on Thursday regarding his health. Former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt told people on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Richt, who has been an ACC Network analyst since 2019, was the head coach at...
247Sports

Former Vols TE signs with Seahawks

A former Tennessee player is getting a second NFL shot with the same team that gave him his first chance last year. Tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson, who played two seasons for the Vols in 2018 and 2019 after transferring to Tennessee from junior college, signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, the team announced. The Seahawks signed Wood-Anderson after he went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but released him prior to the starting of training camp as the NFL's Covid-19 protocols required teams to trim their rosters from 90 players to 80 players.
Former top pick expects breakout year from Clemson Tiger

The top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft expects a breakout year from Tee Higgins. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expecting a breakout season from former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins. Following their mini camp Marisa Contipelli reported that Burrow noticed a “big difference” in Higgins this spring. With...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sporting News Bowl Predictions: Where is Georgia?

Sporting News just released its college football bowl predictions for the 2021 season. Georgia is projected to face Iowa State in the Sugar Bowl. “The Bulldogs are forced to settle for a fourth straight New Year’s Day Six Bowl appearance unless JT Daniels can lead a Playoff run. Will that turn up any pressure on Kirby Smart? The Cyclones, meanwhile, are in an all-in year given the number of players who returned from last year’s Fiesta Bowl winner. Given the hype around both teams, this would feel a bit like a consolation game.”
Herbstreit leaving Clemson football team

Some roster news as we tick down to the start of the 2021 football season. Clemson walk-on Jake Herbstreit is stepping away from football to pursue other interests according to a school spokesman. Herbstreit has been shadowing the Clemson creative media group recently and could have a future in media,...
Clemson, USC rising stars to play for USA Baseball collegiate national team

Though the 2021 season is over for South Carolina and Clemson baseball, each school will be represented on USA Baseball’s collegiate national team this summer. USC right-hander Will Sanders and Clemson two-way star Caden Grice — both freshmen and both ascending players — will team up to represent their country this summer.
Cousin of former Clemson great starting to reel in offers

A former Clemson Football star’s cousin is starting to see his recruitment pick up. Over the past few days, Winston Watkins Jr. — a cousin of former Clemson All-American and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins — has received his first two scholarship offers from Texas A&M and Florida State.