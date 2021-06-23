Seth Rogen convinced Conan to smoke weed during his last week on TBS

On Tuesday’s episode of “Conan,” Conan O’Brien sought some life advice from actor-producer Seth Rogen. “You seem like a guy who’s relaxed, centered, like you know who you are,” the late-night host observed. “I’m going to have a lot of free time on my hands now for a while. We’re going to start something else up, but I’m going to have some downtime, and honestly—I’m not even kidding—I don’t really know what to do with downtime.”