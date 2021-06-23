Expire-Span: Not All Memories are Created Equal explained
Learn to Forget by Expiring. Sometimes insignificant memories should be deleted to be better at a task?. Facebook AI Research has come up with a new architecture called Expire-Span [1] which sort of deletes contextual data which is deemed to be irrelevant information in the Attention [2] mechanism. Going by intuition, it should work well because we don't want irrelevant information to be modelled and remembered especially when the sequence lengths are quite long these days. Let's get into the details quickly because, the Expire-Span is training faster, using less memory, and can scale to very large sequence lengths without a drop in performance!