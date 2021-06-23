Cancel
Reno, NV

New proposed alcohol ordinance for downtown Reno

By Audrey Mayer
FOX Reno
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KRNV) — The City of Reno is working on a proposal that could change the way packaged alcoholic beverages are sold downtown. Some of the proposed changes include adding restrictions on singles shot containers and ensuring no new liquor establishments are in close proximity to places like elementary schools and churches. They're also looking to add a fresh food requirement, mandating 10% of all products sold at convenience stores to be things like fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables.

foxreno.com
