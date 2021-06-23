Cancel
Congress & Courts

PREP Act Exclusivity Dominates Nursing Home Covid Death Argument

bloomberglaw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Third Circuit judges focused Wednesday on whether a special law designed to kick in during public health-care emergencies requires lawsuits involving nursing home residents’ Covid-19 deaths to be tried in federal court. It’s a case that will have important ramifications for the long-term care industry, which provides vital health-care...

news.bloomberglaw.com
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic, watchdog says

WASHINGTON – Deaths among Medicare patients in nursing homes soared by 32% last year, with two devastating spikes eight months apart, a government watchdog reported Tuesday in the most comprehensive look yet at the ravages of COVID-19 among its most vulnerable victims. The report from the inspector general of the...
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Nursing Homes Fight Orders Sending Covid Death Suits to States

The Third Circuit Wednesday will become the first federal appeals court to hear oral arguments on whether state-law Covid 19-related wrongful death suits against nursing homes belong in state or federal court. Similar appeals are pending in the Second, Fifth, Ninth, Eleventh, and District of Columbia circuits from federal district...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Nursing home deaths spiked in 2020, watchdog report shows

Deaths among Medicare beneficiaries in nursing homes increased last year by 32 percent compared to 2019, as the coronavirus ravaged vulnerable populations, according to a government watchdog report released Tuesday. According to report from the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG), 22.5 percent of all Medicare beneficiaries...
Albany, ILTelegraph

Cuomo administration directive led to nursing home deaths, report argues

ALBANY – A controversial directive issued by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration did cause COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, although the directive’s issuance was understandable given the state’s difficult circumstances, a newly issued report concluded. The analysis, released this week by the Long-Term Care Task Force of the New York...
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

State courts prepare to resume normal operations

State courts in Illinois are preparing to return to normal operations after nearly 16 months of operating under special rules brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday issued two new rules that call for easing social distancing requirements and reimposing requirements for speedy trials in criminal and juvenile offender proceedings.
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Justice Thomas Decries "Contradictory and Unstable State" of Marijuana

The Supreme Court granted certiorari in two cases today, and summarily resolved two others: Lombardo v. St. Louis and Pakdel v. San Francisco. Here is today's Orders List. One case in which the Supreme Court denied certiorari was Standing Akimbo v. United States, in which the petitioners sought review of a lower court decision upholding IRS summonses seeking information concerning business expense deductions for a medical marijuana dispensary. Although medical marijuana is legal and regulated in many states, medical marijuana business owners may not take federal tax deductions for their business expenses, as their business "consists of trafficking in controlled substances" under federal law.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

State court will be next frontier for consumer class actions under federal law

(Reuters) - In a footnote in his dissent in the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez, Justice Clarence Thomas played Cassandra. On its face, he acknowledged, the court’s TransUnion decision is a victory for defendants. The Supreme Court, in a decision by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, tightened the five-year-old Spokeo test for class action plaintiffs seeking monetary damages for alleged violations of federal consumer laws, clarifying that Article III of the U.S. Constitution requires plaintiffs to show a concrete injury, not just increased risk of harm, in order to sue in federal court. Thomas, whose dissent was joined by Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, reiterated his long-running argument that the Supreme Court’s current framework for Article III standing is not actually rooted in the constitution or the common law.
Saint Louis, MOCNBC

U.S. Supreme Court tosses out excessive force ruling in loss for police

The civil rights lawsuit filed by Bryan Gilbert and Jody Lombardo accused the officers of violating the U.S. Constitution's 4th Amendment protections against unlawful searches and seizures. The Supreme Court's decision said the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had not clearly analyzed whether the police use of...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Supreme Court reshapes Congress’ power to allow lawsuits

A Supreme Court decision Friday about a class-action lawsuit against credit reporting agency TransUnion limits Congress’s power to determine who can file a federal lawsuit — by shifting more of that decision to the judicial branch. The case centers on the Fair Credit Reporting Act of 1970, which created a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Supreme Court Closes Fourth Amendment Loophole That Let Cops Enter Homes Without Warrants

In a decisive win for the Fourth Amendment, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday refused “to print a new permission slip for entering the home without a warrant.” Generally, law enforcement may only enter someone's home with a warrant. But one exception are so-called “exigent circumstances,” which permit warrantless entry for emergency situations, like preventing imminent injury or the destruction of evidence. The Supreme Court has previously upheld the “hot pursuit” of suspected felons as an exigent circumstance, but rejected expanding that exception for traffic offenses.
Public Healthskillednursingnews.com

OIG: Nursing Home Deaths Jumped 32% in 2020

A new report studying nursing home populations during the pandemic shows that four in 10 Medicare recipients in nursing homes had or likely had COVID-19 in 2020. The report additionally found that deaths overall jumped by 32% compared to 2019. The report, conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and...