Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cloud gaming monetization keeps evolving

By Ivan Lebeau
VentureBeat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud gaming tech has significant potential to upset established video game monetization models. We’re seeing stark parallels with established streaming models, like with the music and video on demand (VOD) sectors. History shows how Spotify transformed how we listen to music with its freemium and premium models, while Netflix did the same for VOD. Cloud gaming providers are still finding their feet to perfect business models that conserve their resources while keeping gamers happy.

venturebeat.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Epic Games#Mobile Gaming#Disney Plus#Amazon#Apple#Ip#Uplay Cloud Gaming#Google Stadia#Smart Tv#Adtech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Netflix
Related
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Kim Swift Hired by Xbox to Work on Cloud Gaming

Xbox Game Studios Publishing has hired Kim Swift as the new senior director of cloud gaming. The announcement was made via a tweet made earlier today. Swift has been hired to "accelerate our innovation and collaborate with independent studios to build games for the cloud." Kim Swift has had a...
Video Gamesthurrott.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Comes to Windows, Apple Devices

Microsoft announced today that it has transitioned Xbox Cloud Gaming to Xbox Series X and has dramatically expanded the availability of the service. “Starting today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via browser, across 22 countries,” Microsoft vice president Catherine Gluckstein writes. “We’re bringing the Xbox experience directly to the devices you use most.”
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming: Some games start to update to Xbox Series X

Microsoft is starting to update some video games from Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) to the Xbox Series X version. After confirming that this transition would begin to take place very soon, from The Verge have verified that works like Yakuza: Like a Dragon Y Rainbow Six Siege yes run the new generation version when using the services of streaming de Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Video GamesKotaku

Xbox Cloud Gaming Upgraded To Series X-Level Performance

In an unannounced move that would make Beyoncé proud, it seems like Xbox Game Pass users can now stream the Xbox Series X versions of games available on its Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming service. As noted by Ars Technica, a server-side upgrade to the Xbox Cloud Gaming servers now enables...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Eight More Games Are Getting Touch Controls For Xbox Cloud Gaming

As another batch of Xbox Game Pass titles descend upon us, so does another handful of games with touch controls. If you didn't know, some games can be played without the need for a controller via Xbox Cloud Gaming. That means you can use your touchscreen for ease of access and have more means of playing on the go.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming now supports up to 120fps streaming

It appears Microsoft has begun rolling out an upgrade for its Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming service by upgrading xCloud server blades with Xbox Series X hardware, providing a performance boost to some games. Rumours had been floating around about Xbox Cloud Gaming's server blades getting an upgrade for a while...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has confirmed the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Worms Rumble (Cloud, console, and PC) joins Microsoft’s subscription service today, ahead of Iron Harvest (PC), Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (console and PC), and Prodeus (PC Game Preview) on June 24.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Users Reporting Reduced Latency Following Server Upgrade

Xbox Cloud Gaming's upgrade to Series X server blades began earlier this week, and now many users across social media are reporting improved responsiveness in their games, particularly for the browser-based version of xCloud. On social media, fans have been demonstrating and explaining how the upgrade has helped improve their...
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

HyperX Cloud Stinger Pink gaming headset

If you are in the market for a pink gaming headset you’ll be pleased to know that HyperX has added a Pink Colorway gaming headset to its range of Cloud Stinger gear priced at just $50. The HyperX gaming headset is now available to purchase throughout the United States and features dynamic, 50 mm with neodymium magnets, a circumaural, closed back design and a frequency response of 18Hz-23,000Hz. The gaming headset has been rated at 30 mW with a maximum of 500 mW.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Microsoft seemingly upgrading Cloud Gaming blades to Xbox Series X

As promised, Microsoft is seemingly in the process of upgrading its Xbox Cloud Gaming blades to Xbox Series X. Twitter user Klobrille made the discovery recently, noticing that the Cloud Gaming version of Rainbow Six Siege now offered performance options only found within the Xbox Series X iteration of the game.
Technologylaptopmag.com

Xbox and Backbone join forces to bring Cloud Gaming and Game Pass to iPhone

As Xbox Cloud Gaming for iPhone hits open beta, the Backbone One controller has joined the Designed for Xbox family, to give players a great way to play on the go. Backbone One review, you can see we’re big fans of the controller, which essentially turns your iPhone into a Nintendo Switch look-alike. With this official partnership with Xbox, the functionality has been greatly expanded upon.
Video GamesEngadget

Xbox Cloud Gaming's next-gen upgrade begins rolling out

Microsoft leadership said earlier this month that it was transitioning Xbox Cloud Gaming to more powerful Xbox Series X hardware, and now it appears that some games are getting the upgrade. As spotted by The Verge, players now have the option of 120fps and updated graphics for titles like Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Rainbow Six Siege, while others like Dirt 5 are simply loading faster. For now, Microsoft isn't ready to confirm the change, telling the publication to expect news on datacenter upgrades soon.
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Microsoft to make exclusive “cloud-native games” for its xCloud service.

Google may have given up on its cloud gaming dream, with the Stadia no longer a big centre of attention for the company, but Microsoft, on the other hand, seems to be focusing more on it than ever. This includes a new app and streaming stick in the works to try and bring its xCloud service to more devices and get more people playing Xbox games than ever before.
Video Gameslifewire.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Might Get an Upgrade

Microsoft has begun shifting its Xbox Cloud Gaming servers away from Xbox One S and over to Series X hardware, providing improved visuals and load times for its streaming games. Xbox Cloud Gaming has provided players with the ability to stream games, even on mobile devices, for some time, with...
Video GamesThe Verge

To succeed, cloud gaming needs to disappear

Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce Now, and more: none of these are cloud gaming’s final form. They had one spectacular window of opportunity to pitch themselves as the next generation of gaming ahead of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but we’ve yet to see any sign that they’ve made a significant dent.
Cell PhonesLiliputing

Lilbits: Shopping lists, cloud gaming, and making art with AI

Out of Milk is a popular shopping list app available for Android, iOS, and the web. It’s been around for years, and I must have used it once upon a time, because this week I got an email letting me know that the app had been sold and that the new owner as implementing some changes.
Softwareidownloadblog.com

Microsoft officially launches Xbox Cloud Gaming for iOS devices through Safari

Microsoft’s goal was to launch its cloud gaming service, xCloud (or Xbox Cloud Gaming), directly on the App Store. But Apple isn’t keen on that idea (even after making some changes to seem like it is). So, like other companies, Microsoft had to use a workaround, utilizing Safari to welcome the service for iOS users.
Video GamesMacworld

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now live on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Updated 06/28/21: Xbox Cloud Gaming through the browser is now available to all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. This article has been updated throughout with the latest information from Microsoft. Last year, we wrote about how Apple’s restrictive App Store rules would cause millions of gamers to miss out on Microsoft’s...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Niche – Breed and Evolve: The breeding and simulation game is now available on Android and iOS

Stray Fawn Studio, the developer of Niche – a genetics survival game and Nimbatus – The Space Drone Constructor, has released their first-ever mobile game Niche – Breed and Evolve on iOS and Android. The simulation game takes place in the same world as the original Niche. However, it mainly focuses on relaxed breeding, rather than survival. Niche-Breed and Evolve is now available on the App Store and the Google Play Store as a premium title.