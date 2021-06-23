Cancel
Douglas County, NE

Health Dept. to resume childhood vaccinations

By Matt Ryan
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 9 days ago
During the height of the pandemic medical procedures, including childhood vaccinations were pushed back or canceled. Now that things are returning to normal, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) said it will once again be providing childhood vaccinations at its clinic.

The DCHD said, “In addition to local primary care doctors providing childhood vaccines, on Tuesday, July 13, the Douglas County Health Department will resume seeing children and adolescents in our immunization clinic at 1111 South 41st Street. These clinics will provide routine childhood immunizations and will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. through at least August 23.”

You can make an appointment by calling the clinic at (402) 444-6163.

The DCHD also provided an update on COVID-19 activity in the area.

If you haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19, several pop-up clinics are scheduled this week. If you are interested, click here for more information .

Twelve more cases of COVID-19 were reported for a total of 72,135 since the pandemic began.

No additional deaths were reported so the total remains at 730.

Other data from the department:

  • According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon:
    • Medical and surgical beds were at 81% occupancy with 279 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 71% rate with 99 beds available.
    • There were 19 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with four of them receiving adult ICU level care.
    • There were two additional persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).
    • Two individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

