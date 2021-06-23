Read This Before Eating Haribo Sugar-Free Gummy Bears

We all need sugar to function, but not that much. Although it does serve as fuel for the body, it can be harmful when ingested in large amounts. However, we all know that you need to eat fruit to be healthy. Still, some fruits have a low fiber content and are high in sugar, which is not ideal! Such fruits are digested very quickly and cause spikes in insulin and blood sugar, so you'll likely want to snack again shortly afterwards and might even feel a little tired.