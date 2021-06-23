Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Read This Before Eating Haribo Sugar-Free Gummy Bears

By Rachel Pasche
mashed.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that sugar is not the best thing for us. This study published in Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews Journal demonstrated that sugar can elicit similar responses as drug reward and addiction mechanisms in research conducted on animal subjects. The increasing demonization of sugar is for good reason, Harvard Health writes that "effects of added sugar intake — higher blood pressure, inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and fatty liver disease — are all linked to an increased risk for heart attack and stroke."

www.mashed.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gummy Bears#Sugar Alcohol#Neuroscience#Harvard Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Amazon
Related
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

Read This Before Throwing Away Rice Water

There are plenty of reasons why you should be rinsing rice before cooking it. Mainly, running rice under some water will rinse off all the starch present on the surface. This starch, when not rinsed off, can make rice turn out sticky and gummy. The starchy water that is leftover from rinsing said rice, on the other hand, is actually good and has many uses.
HealthOverton County News

Check food allergies before eating cicadas

The 17-year cicadas, sometimes known as locusts, are back, swarming in large numbers in several parts of the United States. But, Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC] suggests you don’t try snacking on them if you are allergic to seafood. Anthropologist Cortni Borgerson touts the “shrimpy” looking critters as a...
LifestyleNews4Jax.com

Things to consider before eating cicadas

This summer, in some parts of the country, cicadas will reappear after 17 years underground. There’s plenty of ‘buzz’ about inviting these creepy crawlers to dinner -- as the main course. And it turns out, cicadas are edible, but if you decide to try them, Beth Czerwony, a Cleveland Clinic...
HealthTimes Union

Monk Fruit is the New Sugar-Free Superfood of The Diabetic Community

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Lakanto is the new power food for the diabetic community with its zero glycemic level that won’t spike blood sugar and it’s 1:1 sugar replacement ratio that makes it easy to use. The monk fruit sweetener brand offers an array of sugar-free products, leading the category with sweeteners, chocolate bars, and bark.
Lifestyleohmymag.co.uk

5 fruits that contain a lot of sugar which you should eat in moderation

We all need sugar to function, but not that much. Although it does serve as fuel for the body, it can be harmful when ingested in large amounts. However, we all know that you need to eat fruit to be healthy. Still, some fruits have a low fiber content and are high in sugar, which is not ideal! Such fruits are digested very quickly and cause spikes in insulin and blood sugar, so you'll likely want to snack again shortly afterwards and might even feel a little tired.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Side Effect of Eating Before a Workout

Do you ever feel sick while working out after a meal? It's a common occurrence that many fitness lovers face, and it all ties back to this one pre-workout mistake—eating the wrong types of foods. While many sports dietitians will say that eating a pre-workout meal is good for your body's health, it's important to eat the right kind of food. If you aren't properly fueling your body, you will likely experience the worst side effect of eating before a workout—nausea and GI issues.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

What Happens To Your Heart When You Eat Eggs

Despite what you may have heard about eggs in the past, just know that they're actually not all that bad for you. In fact, egg yolk in particular—which is the part of the egg that contains the cholesterol—contains the most nutrients. But let's talk about how eggs can affect your...
Healthhealthnewshub.org

Study: How to Burn Fat, Lower Blood Sugar by Eating Chocolate

In one of the year’s pinch-me scientific moments, chocolate with breakfast or even before bedtime helped burn fat and lower blood sugar in a study at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. The chocolatey asterisk, however, was the study’s limitations: It analyzed 19 postmenopausal women in a randomized, controlled crossover...
Diseases & Treatmentspostsouth.com

Dear Dietician: Explaining celiac disease, wheat allergy

I’ve been experiencing a lot of digestive problems like stomach cramping and bloating. My friend has celiac disease, and she thinks I may have it, too. I have an appointment with my doctor and have been reading up on celiac disease. I don’t understand the differences in gluten sensitivity, celiac disease, and wheat allergy. Can you help?
Dietsdoctorslounge.com

Diet Rich in Omega 3 Fatty Acids Cuts Migraines in Adults

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Interventions that increase dietary intake of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), with or without a decrease in linoleic acid, alter bioactive mediators that are implicated in migraine and reduce headaches, but they do not improve headache-related quality of life, according to a study published online June 30 in The BMJ.
Skin Caremashed.com

The Real Reason What You Eat Affects Your Skin

It's almost as though nature is out to get us sometimes. (With all the pollution and waste, it's not really surprising though, is it?) But was there really any need to naturally make junk food so enticing and vegetables so boring in comparison? Think how strong and pumped with vitality we'd be if it was the other way around! And how much better our skin would look if pizza and burgers made us dewy and glowing.
Nutritionindependentri.com

Common Sense Health: Eat healthy without breaking the bank

How would you like to have a cart full of healthy foods and still save money? Anyone who does the grocery shopping will tell you, it is more expensive to buy the ingredients for a healthy diet like vegetables, nuts, fruit and fish than the refined grains, processed prepared foods and meats of an unhealthy diet. Is there a way to buy healthy and keep costs down?
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Reduce Your Blood Sugar and Improve Digestion With This Gluten-Free Flour Swap

These days, many of us are looking to reduce — and even eliminate — refined wheat flour from our diets. Health experts say that eating too much of it can have detrimental effects on our health, including increasing our blood sugar levels and risk of certain diseases. Luckily, there’s another super nutritious flour replacement on the market that has certainly caught our eye — cassava flour.