Wall Street completed an impressive first half of 2021 after a stellar run in 2020 despite the pandemic. The three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P and the Nasdaq Composite — rallied 12.7%, 14.4% and 12.5%, respectively, in first-half 2021. The mid-cap specific S&P 400 climbed 16.9% in the same period. Meanwhile, the two small-cap centric indexes — the Russell 2000 and the S&P 600 — jumped 17% and 22.9%, respectively.