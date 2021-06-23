Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Michael B. Jordan Renaming Rum Brand After Cultural Appropriation Controversy

By Andrew Shuster
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael B. Jordan says he’ll be renaming his rum brand, J’Ouvert, after many critics accused the actor of appropriating from Caribbean culture with the moniker. In an apology posted to his Instagram story, the Creed star responded to social media calls to change the name from J’Ouvert, which is the name of an annual celebration originating in Trinidad and Tobago. The annual party is held as part of Carnival and celebrates emancipation from slavery.

www.mediaite.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Appropriation#Rum#Celebrities#Instagram#Carnival#Caribbean#Trinidadian#Mbj
Related
Washington Times

Michael B. Jordan to rename rum after Nicki Minaj says it’s ‘offensive’ to Caribbean people

Actor Michael B. Jordan has vowed to rename his new rum brand after critics like rapper Nicki Minaj said it was “offensive” to Caribbean people. “I just wanna say on behalf of myself and my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love and respect) and hoped to celebrate and shine a positive light on,” Mr. Jordan wrote in an Instagram story Monday, USA Today reported.
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Jayda Cheaves At Pee’s Birthday Celebration

Pretty Girl and Socialite Jayda Cheaves made a grand appearance at Pee’s Birthday Celebration that took place a few days ago! She was the talk of the town and I think she was the best-dressed in the building that took place at the fabulous Fox Theatre! Yes from the laid baby edges, the high ponytail, exquisite makeup job and that gold embellished peek-a-boo cut out dress, yes she ate that look up!
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Rocks Matching Outfit With Her Son In New IG Pics

Nicki Minaj shared new photos with her son, on Instagram, Saturday, rocking cute coordinated outfits. The new pics show Minaj and her son rocking all-white outfits and come with a caption consisting solely of emojis. The post includes three pictures of Minaj on her own as well. "He is so...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Chanel West Coast reveals Nicki Minaj was the reason she left Young Money

Former Young Money member Chanel West Coast recently sat down Shirley Ju on the “Shirley Temple” podcast and discussed why things didn’t work out with the label after initially planning to sign with Lil Wayne. Chanel was highly touted by Wayne and was managed by Young Money in 2012 before leaving the company after only releasing a mixtape, Now You Know.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Taraji P. Henson Will Be Hosting The 2021 BET Awards

Award shows have been forced into hosting socially distant or virtual events in the past year. The Grammys returned partially this year, along with other prestigious ceremonies in the entertainment industry. The BET Awards are set to take place later this month and they've finally announced who will be hosting the big event -- Taraji P. Henson. The Empire star will be holding down hosting duties on Sunday, June 27th at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A.
AOL Corp

Gabrielle Union’s Outfit Swap With Zaya Brings Us Back to the ‘90s — Watch

Consider Us officially overwhelmed (not just whelmed) by Gabrielle Union’s latest — and seriously nostalgic — outfit switch up with step-daughter Zaya Wade. The 48-year-old actress, who played Chastity in 10 Things I Hate About You, brought back all the ‘90s flashbacks in a Tuesday, June 1, TikTok video. “We...
News Channel Nebraska

Lil' Kim wants a Verzuz with Nicki Minaj

Lil' Kim revealed that she wants to go up against Nicki Minaj in the next Verzuz battle. At Sunday night's BET Awards pre-show, Kim told DJ Envy the news. "Not going to say who against, but would you do a Verzuz?" DJ Envy asked Kim on the red carpet. "Yes,"...
CelebritiesPopculture

Nicki Minaj Stuns in Sheer Outfit in Rare Photo With Husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj is showing off her stunning figure in a rare photo with her husband Kenneth Petty. The rapper, 38, typically keeps her relationship off of social media but took to Instagram Wednesday to share a shot with her man. The two sit side by side in the photo, with Minaj rocking a sheer outfit with a lace corset top and black pants and Petty matching in a camouflage shirt and black pants.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Model Duckie Thot Reveals Her Reaction To Nicki Minaj's Praise

Nicki Minaj once showed love to former Australia's Next Top Model contestant, Duckie Thot. The rapper commented on Thot's post saying, "How are u even real." Minaj's comment went viral and earned even more attention from the public. Now, in an interview with Stellar Magazine, Duckie Thot reveals her initial...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne's Latest Career Achievement Draws Reactions From Nicki Minaj & DaBaby

Lil Wayne is inarguably one of the greatest rappers of all time. He's one of hip-hop's defining voices over the last two decades and his contemporaries are sure to always send love whenever the opportunity presents itself. As he celebrates his latest career milestone after reaching over one billion streams on his magnum opus, his sixth studio album Tha Carter III, some of the rapper's biggest fans are enjoying this moment with him.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Rihanna shot and styled herself for the cover of Vogue Italia

Singer and businesswoman Rihanna styled and shot herself for the cover of the latest Italian Vogue magazine.With a cover line reading “Rihanna by Rihanna”, she wore a sheer Valentino dress and thigh-high lace-up heels on the front of the publication. It was one of multiple looks she created for the magazine.The magazine, which went on stands on 4 June, has been called the “do it yourself issue” as the singer rose to the challenge of styling, shooting and directing her own cover.Posting images on her social media from the shoot, the credits in the caption revealed that Rihanna not only...