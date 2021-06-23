Michael B. Jordan Renaming Rum Brand After Cultural Appropriation Controversy

Singer and businesswoman Rihanna styled and shot herself for the cover of the latest Italian Vogue magazine.With a cover line reading “Rihanna by Rihanna”, she wore a sheer Valentino dress and thigh-high lace-up heels on the front of the publication. It was one of multiple looks she created for the magazine.The magazine, which went on stands on 4 June, has been called the “do it yourself issue” as the singer rose to the challenge of styling, shooting and directing her own cover.Posting images on her social media from the shoot, the credits in the caption revealed that Rihanna not only...