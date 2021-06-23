Michael B. Jordan Renaming Rum Brand After Cultural Appropriation Controversy
Michael B. Jordan says he’ll be renaming his rum brand, J’Ouvert, after many critics accused the actor of appropriating from Caribbean culture with the moniker. In an apology posted to his Instagram story, the Creed star responded to social media calls to change the name from J’Ouvert, which is the name of an annual celebration originating in Trinidad and Tobago. The annual party is held as part of Carnival and celebrates emancipation from slavery.www.mediaite.com