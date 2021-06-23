Terry's Creek News

As I arrived at Church last Sunday morning, a downpour of rain fell. Had to sit in the car until it slacked up to enter the Church. As I entered the Church door, our Mascot (dog) Spike just scooted right by my legs and went in and lay down. We just let him stay inside in the foyer during the service because he does not like the rain and he just stays in that spot until services are over. When I went out the door after service he came right out with me, then he followed his Master Tom Gunther home.