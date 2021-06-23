Queen Keeps Rare Snap of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Among Family Photos at Long-Awaited Meeting

Billy Eichner opened up to HL about his viral moment meeting Meghan Markle & Prince Harry at the ‘Lion King’ premiere. Billy Eichner became relatable AF after a video of his nervousness ahead of meeting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went viral in 2019. The Billy On The Street star spoke to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview about that “surreal’ event and revealed what his moment with the headline-making couple was like. “They, as people, were completely down to earth and lovely and easy to talk to…but it was the whole pomp and circumstance around it!” the actor explained. “No one really coached us on what we were supposed to do and they seem so young and cool that doing anything to old school like curstying didn’t feel right… but you’re suppose to do something! I was just exciting and panicking.”