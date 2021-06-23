Public Notice: Milford Police Dept. Submitting JAG

Public notice is hereby given that the City of Milford will be submitting an application for funding for the 2021 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) to the U.S. Department of Justice. The JAG program is the primary provider of Federal criminal justice funding for eligible state and local jurisdictions to support a wide range of crime prevention and intervention activities based on local needs and conditions. This solicitation is for a disparate of Sussex County agencies, with recommended allocations of $18,158 to the City of Milford.