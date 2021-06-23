Cancel
IHG Army Hotels and Lendlease Open Second Phase of Candlewood Suites on Fort Jackson

Hotel Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHG Army Hotels and Lendlease today announced the opening of the second new Candlewood Suites on Fort Jackson – Lendlease and IHG Army Hotels’ fifteenth Candlewood Suites hotel in the high-quality portfolio made possible through Privatization of Army Lodging (PAL). The two-building, 317-room hotel is now fully completed, following the West building opening in October 2020.

www.hotel-online.com
