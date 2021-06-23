Cancel
Arizona State

Arizona license plate production back up and running, backlog cleared

By azfamily.com News Staff
AZFamily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Department of Transportation says the production of license plates is back on track. The process ground to a stop in May because Arizona Correctional Industries, the vendor that makes Arizona’s license plates, did not get a shipment of aluminum required to make the plates, and it did not have any on hand. ADOT said the Motor Vehicle Division and ACI looked for and found another source of aluminum.

