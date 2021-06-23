Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Sandals Royal Bahamian Expands Renovation Project, Revises Opening Date

Hotel Online
 13 days ago

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA – June 21, 2021 – Sandals Resorts International (SRI) announced today an expansion of the existing multi-million-dollar renovation of Sandals Royal Bahamian, the brand’s award-winning hotel, spa and private island located in Nassau, Bahamas, with plans to reopen January 27, 2022. In addition to the already-announced iconic...

www.hotel-online.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resorts International#Sandals Resorts#Jamaica#Sandals Royal Bahamian#Sri Executive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Related
LifestyleHotel Online

Host Hotels & Resorts Acquires Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo for $200 Million

BETHESDA, MD – July 6, 2021 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), today announced that it has acquired the fee simple interest in the 200-room Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo, Curio Collection for approximately $200 million in cash. The purchase price represents an estimated 6.2% capitalization rate and a 14.5x EBITDA multiple based on 2021 property forecasts.(1)
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port debuts with first docked vessel

NORTH BIMINI, THE BAHAMAS - Resorts World Bimini, an expansive beachfront complex with a Hilton hotel, casino, marina, and new private beach, announces the debut of Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port. The construction of the single-pier port, which can accommodate up to Oasis-class vessels, marks the ability for cruise ships to dock on the Bahamian Out Island for the first time.
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Top Barbados All-Inclusive to Reopen in October

A leading all-inclusive resorts in Barbados is reopening in October, Caribbean Journal has learned. The adults-only property, set on the iconic West Coast of Barbados, has a total of 161 rooms. Amenities range from a trio of pools to one of the island’s leading spas. “Let’s relax, socialize, and have...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Dominica’s Fort Young Hotel Completes Renovation Project

Dominica’s Fort Young hotel has completed a renovation project, giving a new look to 21 of its oceanfront deluxe rooms. The historic Rosea hotel is in the midst of a broader project that will see another 13 rooms updated this summer. The Fort Young is also planning to unveil a...
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Extensive refurb pushes Sandals' Royal Bahamian reopening to January

Sandals Resorts International has pushed back the reopening date of Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau to Jan. 27. Sandals had earlier announced that the resort would reopen Nov. 4. The resort has been undergoing a multimillion-dollar refurbishment. "Moving the reopening date from Nov. 4 was a very difficult decision," said...
Travelcruiseradio.net

Amber Cove Welcomes First Carnival Ship Since Industry Shutdown

In 1492, Christopher Columbus landed on the beautiful north coast of the Dominican Republic. Now it’s your turn. Opened in late 2015, the $85 million Amber Cove Cruise Center gives seagoing vacationers the opportunity to visit a tropical, mountainous region that served as a filming location for the original Jurassic Park movie.
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

From Jamaica to The Bahamas, The Best Places to Go in July

People are traveling again. Driven by vaccinations, traveler confidence is as high as it’s been since the onset of the pandemic — and it’s borne out in the numbers in the Caribbean, where June was the highest-arrival month for the region since March 2020. So where to go?. While individual...
Small BusinessPosted by
BoardingArea

Review: Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach – Fully Open After Renovation

Review: Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach – Fully Open After Renovation. In this review: Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach. This hotel has been completely renovated, and it’s now fully open. How was the experience? What’s the property like now? And how is the staff? I’ll cover all of that and more. Bottom line up front in this review: Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach is a really nice hotel. I’d stay here again.
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

Radisson Hotel Group announces seven new hotels, adding 1600+ rooms to its current portfolio

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - Radisson Hotel Group, in partnership with Madaëf announce the signing of seven Moroccan hotels, of which four will open its doors this month, located in renowned tourist areas, Al Hoceima, Saïdia and Taghazout. The new portfolio consisting of resorts and residences will add over 1600 rooms bringing the Group’s Moroccan portfolio to 10 hotels, fast-tracking its strategy to reach 15 hotels in operation and under development in the country by 2025.
LifestylePosted by
Womanly Live

A Guide To Planning A Foodie Vacation

Sometimes, the best local food you’ll find on your trip isn’t at the 5-star gourmet restaurant but at the local street food market. That’s especially true in Southeast Asia; at least, I can speak by my own experience. I’m a foodie, and to me, the best way to get to know a place it’s through its food.
TravelTravel Weekly

Thailand hosting travel agent sessions as tourism reopens

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hosting a series of destination weeks to help agents get up to speed with the country’s latest developments as it starts to welcome tourists back. While Thailand remains on the UK’s amber list, Phuket reopened to international visitors on July 1. The resort...
IndustryHotel Online

Mixed Picture: Occupancy on the Books in Barcelona and the Balearic Islands

July 6, 2021 — Earlier this year during the Hotel Data Conference: Global Edition, we presented an occupancy-on-the-books update for the Barcelona and Balearic Island markets. Fast-forward to the latest 365-day outlook (as of 7 June 2021), and we still see a mixture picture but with some improvement for these two key hotel markets in the Mediterranean region.
Chicago, ILHotel Online

Rhonda Drury Appointed Director of Sales and Marketing at Nobu Hotel Chicago

CHICAGO – July 6, 2021 – Nobu Hotel Chicago proudly announces the appointment of Rhonda Drury to Director of Sales and Marketing. A Chicago native with 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Drury is poised to lead sales and marketing at Nobu Hotel Chicago, part of the thriving global luxury brand Nobu Hospitality and the first Midwest location.
TravelHotel Online

Tourism Tidbits: Balancing Tourism Marketing and Security Needs

Last summer the tourism industry not only experienced a major marketing paradigm shift, but it found itself in the midst of the worst crisis in its history. Even as late as the last decade of the twentieth century it was not uncommon to hear tourism officials voice their concerns that they feared that too much, or too visible, tourism security practices would lead to visitor fear and a lowering of profits. Then Covid-19 became a reality, and every form of security became important. The twenty-first century first year of its third decade changed all the assumptions of the past.
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Dominican Republic Hits Another Tourism High

June was the Dominican Republic’s best tourism showing since the onset of the pandemic, officials said this week. A total of 468,367 travelers visited the Dominican Republic in June, a 20 percent jump from the 390,554 visitors that came to the country in May. The June number represents about 80...
Food & DrinksHotel Online

Four Seasons Hotel Firenze Appoints Paolo Lavezzini as Executive Chef

A native of Emilia Romagna, a region known as the bread-basket of Italy, Paolo Lavezzini decided he wanted to become a chef when he was a child. He says, “I realise this is an Italian cliché, but I cannot help but say that I was inspired by my grandmother, who raised me. I remember waking up with the scent of tomato sauce and seeing pots on the stove and windows fogged up with condensation.” After a brief stint as a soccer player, he had his first experience in the best fine restaurants on the Tuscan coast when he was only 16 years old. He later honed his culinary skills in some of Europe’s most prestigious Michelin-starred restaurants including Alain Ducasse*** at the Plaza Athénée in Paris, and Enoteca Pinchiorri*** in Florence where he worked for seven years. Lavezzini was chef at the Plaza de Russie in Viareggio (Lucca), and then in 2012 he moved to Brazil as executive chef for the five star luxury Hotel Fasano in Rio de Janeiro. The hotel’s restaurant was recognised as “the best Italian restaurant” in Brasil. In 2018, Lavezzini joined the former Four Seasons Hotel São Paulo as part of its preopening team and led the restaurant Neto as Executive Chef.
Environmenttravelweekly.com

Hurricane Elsa hits Caribbean islands

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Cuba on July 5 after leaving at least three people dead in the Dominican Republic and St. Lucia, according to reports. Elsa, which formed early on July 1, strengthened into the first hurricane of the season on July 2 when it passed over Barbados, causing widespread damage and road closure, according a Tweet posted by Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley on July 2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy