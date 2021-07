CARLSBAD — After more than 400 days, the Carlsbad City Council and other city boards and commissions will soon return to the dais. The council approved returning to in-person meetings July 13, along with 6 p.m. start times for council meetings, during its June 22 meeting. The council chose to return sooner rather than later as COVID-19 restrictions lessen. Staff recommended a start date of Aug. 17.