Community Calendar

June 25: The Doug Talley Quartet will bring the smooth sound of Jazz to Friday in the Park at North Kansas City’s Festival Pavilion in Macken Park from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All concerts are free and open to the public, and every event features a drawing for prizes donated by local businesses. We are celebrating 43 years of live music in North Kansas City at the Festival Pavilion. There is plenty of parking, playgrounds, restrooms and the park is completely handicap accessible. Sponsored by the City of North Kansas City. For more information, visit www.nkc.org or contact City Hall at 274-6000.