Good Bugs that Got Away

Live and learn, Eh? And sometimes relearn, which happened last week when I made a critical error when applying a natural insecticide. Let me set this up, with apologies to neighbors. See, my garden, true to its etymology, is a “guarded space” designed to be viewed from the house looking towards the street; outsiders are actually looking at the messy back of my fence. Concealed from the street is the orderliness, the walks, decks, small but neatly designed flower beds, and garden art.