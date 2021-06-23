Redrawing the Lines: Immigration author Todd Miller says we need to think about borders in new ways
Tucson journalist Todd Miller opens his newest book with an encounter he had with an undocumented immigrant in the Arizona desert about 20 miles from U.S-Mexico border. Miller offered Juan Carlos water and asked if he needed anything else. Juan Carlos asked him for a ride and, while Miller's first instinct was to help the man, he experienced what he calls "wall sickness." He hesitated when he remembered his kindness would be considered a federal crime. At the same time, he thought the bigger crime would be leaving a man to possibly die in the desert.www.tucsonlocalmedia.com