The co-chair of the Conservative Party has been roasted for spinning the result of the Batley & Spen by-election as a Conservative success.After Kim Leadbeater won the seat, narrowly but against poll and pundit predictions, Amanda Millings was rolled out to do the broadcast rounds and ended up scoring a bit of an own goal by saying “we didn’t lose” the election. Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, she said: “This was always going to be a really tough battle.“Actually we didn’t lose, we didn’t win it, we didn’t gain it... this was a Labour hold, it was not a...