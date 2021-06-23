‘Most of Australia’s literary heritage is out of print’: the fight to rescue a nation’s lost books

Consider the life cycle of the average book. It begins with acclaim, if the author’s very lucky. Readings and publisher parties. General hobnobbing. Canapés are often involved. There are whispers of a film adaptation starring Eric Bana. Then time passes. The book stops selling and drifts out of print, getting sucked away from the shore and out into the dark, empty ocean of forgotten literature. Copies of it trickle down from bookstores to secondhand bookstores, and from there to op-shops and neighbourhood garage sales, before finally they get pulped or chucked into landfill. In rare cases, it will come to rest on the dusty shelves of antiquarian booksellers, where it will, in all likelihood, live forever as a graveyard for lost flies.