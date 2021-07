Seattle students will return to all 104 schools for five full days of instruction in the fall, but the district is also offering a pilot option for full-time virtual learning. A small group of K-12 students have the opportunity to enroll in the virtual learning pilot. It’s not clear yet how the district will prioritize interested students, but it’s encouraging families to consider the option if their student has thrived, or could thrive, in a fully remote setting. However, students with existing health issues or concerns, including emotional and mental concerns, will be prioritized.