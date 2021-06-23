Estes Park Emergency Communications Center Honored for Achieving Accreditation as Center of Excellence

Estes Park Police Department’s Emergency Communication Center also known as EPECC has again been recognized by The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch® (IAEDTM) as an Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) for emergency medical dispatching. EPECC first obtained ACE accreditation in 2018 and has to recertify every three years in order to maintain this prestigious accreditation. EPECC was the 257th Medical ACE in the world.