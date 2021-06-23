Cancel
Sheridan, WY

Thousands descend on Sheridan for Motorcycle Association convention

By Stephen Dow
Sheridan Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHERIDAN — As more than 3,000 members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association descend on Sheridan this week, it’s still something of a shock for Rachel Webb. Webb, the auxiliary president of the association’s Chapter 36-1, has been actively involved in planning the national convention in Sheridan for three years. And after a year where it looked like the event may not happen at all, or may be relocated to Rapid City due to local COVID-19 restrictions, she couldn’t be happier to hear the roar of thousands of motorcycle engines on the city’s streets.

