Greta Lee Jackson: the 10 funniest things I have ever seen on the internet

[This story contains spoilers from season 2 of Never Have I Ever. Read at your own risk, lovelies!]. Okayyy, y'all. If you too are on the tail end of bingeing Never Have I Ever season 2, BOY do we have a lot to talk about! Before we start though, let's get one thing straight: Who knew Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) could get herself into more trouble than she already did at the end of season 1? Not only does she "Devi it up" once again (using a term coined by her very own BFFs), but this time she's truly in a world of drama.