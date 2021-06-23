Embark Trucks Announces SPAC Merger With Northern Genesis
Embark Trucks announced Wednesday that it’s merging with special acquisition company Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II NGAB. The maker of software for self-driving trucks will become publicly listed following the completion of the deal. Embark currently works with Anheuser-Busch InBev, HP Inc., Werner Enterprises, Mesilla Valley Transportation and Bison Transport to help prepare those firms' fleets to integrate self-driving technology.www.thestreet.com