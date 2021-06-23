Cancel
Embark Trucks Announces SPAC Merger With Northern Genesis

By Dan Weil
Street.Com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbark Trucks announced Wednesday that it’s merging with special acquisition company Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II NGAB. The maker of software for self-driving trucks will become publicly listed following the completion of the deal. Embark currently works with Anheuser-Busch InBev, HP Inc., Werner Enterprises, Mesilla Valley Transportation and Bison Transport to help prepare those firms' fleets to integrate self-driving technology.

