‘A Teacher’ Creator Inks First-Look Deal With FX
Hannah Fidell's limited series has become the most-watched series on the FX on Hulu hub. Hannah Fidell is putting down roots at FX. The creator of limited series A Teacher has inked a first-look deal with the Disney-backed basic cable network’s FX Productions. The pact comes as the limited series starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson is currently working the awards circuit after becoming the most-watched series on the FX on Hulu hub. (Traditional viewership data is not released, like other streamers.)www.hollywoodreporter.com