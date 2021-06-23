Cancel
‘A Teacher’ Creator Inks First-Look Deal With FX

Hannah Fidell's limited series has become the most-watched series on the FX on Hulu hub. Hannah Fidell is putting down roots at FX. The creator of limited series A Teacher has inked a first-look deal with the Disney-backed basic cable network’s FX Productions. The pact comes as the limited series starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson is currently working the awards circuit after becoming the most-watched series on the FX on Hulu hub. (Traditional viewership data is not released, like other streamers.)

