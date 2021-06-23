René Martin Daigle, 57, Of Pittsfield, Mass.
René Martin Daigle, 57, returned to the Lord on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. René, born November 13, 1963 to Louis J. Daigle and Kathleen M. (Deschaine) Daigle, was the eighth of nine children. He was predeceased by his parents and one brother, Joseph (Tommy) Daigle. He is survived by two brothers, Mark Daigle (Karen) of Cheshire and Jeano Daigle (Colleen) of Becket, and five sisters, Emma Daigle of Great Barrington, Carol Namiot (Butch) of Otis, Anita Sinico of Canaan, Connecticut, Janet Kane (Gary Tenney) of Conway, South Carolina, and Claudette Litchfield (Brian) of Sandisfield.theberkshireedge.com