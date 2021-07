An orchid thought to be extinct in the UK has been discovered growing on the rooftop of an 11-storey London bank.The small-flowered tongue-orchid has not been sighted in the UK since 1989, when a colony was found in Rame Head in Cornwall.The Cornish colony was destroyed through land mismanagement in 2009, leading to the assumption that the flower had gone locally extinct in the UK.The new discovery of 15 of the plants on the rooftop garden of Nomura, a Japanese bank, now represents the entire known wild UK population of the species.Serapias parviflora is commonly found in the Mediterranean Basin...