Summer is officially underway and that means one thing for certain: Cobbler. No matter what your summer plans look like this year, at some point, you'll likely find yourself with ripe summer fruit on your hands. Perhaps you'll acquire an abundance of peaches that need a purpose. Maybe you'll be lucky enough to score a bucket of blueberries from your neighbor with the bountiful home garden. Whenever and however it happens, and you find yourself unsure of how to best utilize your warm weather bounty, rest assured - cobbler is always the right answer.