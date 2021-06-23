Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

New Tesla Owner's TikTok Goes Viral When The Airbag Comes Off In His Hand

By Jason Torchinsky
Jalopnik
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know we’ve been shitting upon Tesla’s new yoke-style steering non-wheel a good bit, and I think we’ve all had a pretty good time with that, and now it looks like the yoke has provided us with some more entertaining wackiness to ponder. In this case, TikToker Rico Kimbrough takes us on an excited journey as he picks up his new Tesla Model S, only to end that journey with baffled disappointment when his airbag comes off in his hand.

jalopnik.com
Elon Musk
#Tesla Owners#Car Owners#New Tesla Owner#Tiktoks#The Children Of Elon
