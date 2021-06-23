New Tesla Owner's TikTok Goes Viral When The Airbag Comes Off In His Hand

When I was sent this tip yesterday, I’ll admit that my initial thought was that it had to be some kind of setup from ardent Tesla-fetishists hoping I could be tricked into reporting on a hoax Tesla story, which would feed their odd persecution complexes. The tip I got linked to a Reddit post describing a burning Tesla (possibly a Plaid?)driving along with no one inside, and then blowing up. A self-driving Tesla meandering on its own through a neighborhood, engulfed in flames? That’s a hell of an image, but I’m not buying it. At least not all of it. Some of this does prove to be true, though.