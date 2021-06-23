Cancel
Arizona reports 490 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

By Pat Tomlinson
Stamford Advocate
 9 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Wednesday reported 490 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths. They said the state now has recorded 891,023 known cases of the disease since the pandemic started more than a year ago. The total of coronavirus-related death now stands at...

www.stamfordadvocate.com
