New registry aims to catalog wholesome youth clubs, activities

The Office of Community Affairs is working to record and catalog the numerous organizations in our community aimed at keeping young people active, educated, involved, and entertained. To do this, the Office has launched Mayor Miller’s Youth Registry to connect people to clubs and organizations with similar goals in mind, and to let everyone know about the options available for young people.

People can now register their programs and activities by filling out an online form with their name, location, and contact information, as well as details on what they do, how many children are served, what their needs are, and more.

“Nearly a quarter of the people living in our community are under 18, so we want to make sure everyone knows what opportunities are available for them,” says Community Affairs Executive Director Dr. Henry Ficklin. “We want to provide a comprehensive list of ways our children can stay active and out of trouble, as well as ways for the community to be involved.”

Organizations can include, but are not limited to:

Church youth groups;

choirs or choruses;

scouting organizations;

school clubs;

sports teams

artist groups;

music and bands; or

any other group in which well-meaning adults involve youth with the expectation of producing better citizens who add to the quality of life in Macon Bibb County.

To register an organization, click here.