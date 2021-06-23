Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New registry aims to catalog wholesome youth clubs, activities

By Rachel Gambill
Posted by 
Macon, Georgia
Macon, Georgia
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8ZwZ_0adBJquo00

The Office of Community Affairs is working to record and catalog the numerous organizations in our community aimed at keeping young people active, educated, involved, and entertained. To do this, the Office has launched Mayor Miller’s Youth Registry to connect people to clubs and organizations with similar goals in mind, and to let everyone know about the options available for young people.

People can now register their programs and activities by filling out an online form with their name, location, and contact information, as well as details on what they do, how many children are served, what their needs are, and more.

“Nearly a quarter of the people living in our community are under 18, so we want to make sure everyone knows what opportunities are available for them,” says Community Affairs Executive Director Dr. Henry Ficklin. “We want to provide a comprehensive list of ways our children can stay active and out of trouble, as well as ways for the community to be involved.”

Organizations can include, but are not limited to:

  • Church youth groups;
  • choirs or choruses;
  • scouting organizations;
  • school clubs;
  • sports teams
  • artist groups;
  • music and bands; or
  • any other group in which well-meaning adults involve youth with the expectation of producing better citizens who add to the quality of life in Macon Bibb County.

To register an organization, click here.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia

16
Followers
111
Post
98
Views
ABOUT

Macon southeast of Atlanta—hence the city's nickname, "The Heart of Georgia".

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Groups#Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSCBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy