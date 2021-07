THE BOMBING strikes ordered by President Biden against Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq and Syria last Sunday gave more impetus to an ongoing discussion in Congress about the limits of presidential war-making powers. The White House said Mr. Biden was legally justified in ordering the mission under his constitutional authority as commander in chief, because he was responding to drone attacks on U.S. targets by the militias. That position was endorsed by some senior Democrats, but others warned that there was a risk that hostilities would escalate with Iran and its proxies without any authorization by Congress.