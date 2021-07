Ohio State brings back an incredibly talented group of wideouts this season, and the position will be headlined by Chris Olave — who could have been an early-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft but decided to return to school for one more year. Olave wasn't all that highly rated as a recruit by Ohio State's standards, but he should be one of the Big Ten's best players in 2021 after averaging over 100 receiving yards per game as a junior.