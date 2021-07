There is no tsunami expected following a magnitude 5.2 (preliminary 5.0) earthquake reported at 1:44 p.m. HST on Monday, July 5, 2021 off the Hamakua Coast of Hawaiʻi Island. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that no tsunami is expected, but some areas may have experienced shaking. While the quake was located off of the Big Island, early reports indicate the quake could be felt as far away as parts of Maui including Kīhei, Makawao, Hāna, and Kahului. The majority of “felt reports” are coming from the Kailua-Kona, Hilo, Kamuela areas of Hawaiʻi Island.