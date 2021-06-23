Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Sprucing up Kalakupua

Maui News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRST PHOTO: Volunteers Von Wietecha (from left) Jonathan Davis, C.J. Meyers and David Kim reattach a balance beam at the Kalakupua Playground Saturday afternoon in Haiku. They were part of a crew of volunteers sprucing up and making repairs at the popular community-maintained playground at 4th Marine Division Memorial Park. The monthly workday organized by the Haiku Community Association is usually held once a month. The next is slated for 8 a.m. to noon on July 17. “There’s no way we could do this without the community effort and involvement,” said Haiku Community Association Volunteer Project Manager Maile Davis. To learn more about the workdays or to donate to the project, visit haikumaui.org.

www.mauinews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Haikumaui Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Owosso, MIArgus Press

Volunteers needed to spruce up veterans’ grave markers

OWOSSO TWP. — While placing American flags on veterans’ graves at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Memorial Day, members of the Owosso VFW 9455 Auxiliary noticed some markers had sunk below the grass and were barely visible. That spurred a plan to organize a community cleanup to uncover the markers, making...
Queens, NYqchron.com

Sprucing things up at MacDonald Park

On a humid, hazy Saturday, community volunteers toiled alongside city parks workers as they raked, bagged trash, speared litter and swept walkways at MacDonald Park in the hot sun. Members of Friends of MacDonald Park and others were out between 10 a.m. and noon on June 26 to give the...
Bainbridge Island, WAbainbridgereview.com

Plants spruce up BI park

Improvements at The KidsUp! playground at Battle Point Park include some tough flowers and shrubs. “They have to be hardy,” said Chris Andre, Bainbridge Island Metro Parks & Recreation District horticulturist. “And they have to endure a lot of trampling by kids.”. Dotting the playground are nine new trees, including...
Fairmont, WVPosted by
Times West Virginian

Volunteers spruce up city on United Way's Day of Action

FAIRMONT — COVID-19 put a damper on many programs of the Tygart Valley United Way last summer, but this year, the nonprofit's volunteers are back with their Day of Action. Groups from all branches of nonprofits and organizations joined together at Palatine Park Monday to disperse into the community and volunteer to help places that need it.
House RentNews Argus

115 S. Spruce Street

- one bedroom one bath downtown apartment. stove and refrigerator included. gas heat window a/c, hdwd floors. water included. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight restriction...
Clermont, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

President’s Hall of Fame gets spruced up

Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter is commemorating the fourth of July by teaming up with fellow non-profit Humanitarian Experience For Youth volunteers to clean up the President’s Hall of Fame in Clermont. A 10-week beautification project will kick off July 2 at the site as the volunteers pressure-wash and provide...
Lynnwood, WAlynnwoodtoday.com

Students, ESD leaders break ground on Phase 2 of Spruce Elementary upgrades

With shovels in hand, Edmonds School District leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony this week marking the beginning of Phase 2 for redeveloping Spruce Elementary School in Lynnwood. Work at Spruce Elementary’s campus was split into two phases, with Phase 1 completed in July 2019. After voters approved the 2021 capital...
LifestylePost-Journal

Wrapping It Up

C. C. Ring Elementary School students ended a long school year with a week of fun while learning about camping. After a difficult school year having to deal with the pandemic, Ring teachers decided to host a week of activities for their students who made it through the trying year.
Grantsville, WVWVNews

Spruce Forest Artisan Village reopens in Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE — Just over a year after straight-line wind damage devastated Spruce Forest Artisan Village, several artisans have returned and visitors were welcomed back on May 1. “When God closes one door, he opens another,” said Kathryn Delaney, Spruce Forest board president. “April 8, 2020, was seemingly the end of...
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

Up to the challenge

The University of Utah is taking on the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge. And we are going to need the help of every member of the campus community to make it a success. The challenge was issued by the White House and the U.S. Department of Education. It asks colleges and universities across the nation to encourage vaccination against COVID-19 by engaging members of the community in the vaccination program, organizing vaccination efforts, and making the vaccine accessible to all.
Maui County, HIMaui News

With moratorium end, homelessness may surge

If the mayor and Maui County Council don’t act quickly, there may be many more homeless encampments in Maui County, due to mortgage and rent moratoriums soon to lapse. The soon-to-be-homeless are the people who couldn’t work last year due to the pandemic. They are sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, grandchildren.
Maui County, HIMaui News

Development disputed as single-family home

How can Maui County Council just stand by as the planning department allows Greg Brown to continue construction on his monster hotel in Napili, knowing full well that the community’s rights under the Coastal Zone Management Act were violated in the same manner as the Hawaii Supreme Court just ruled happened at Kahoma Village?
TravelMaui News

‘Anything goes’ must stop with vacation rentals

The letter supporting vacation rentals published June 25 is just more of the same. Every time we hear support for this industry, it is by realtors, property management companies or owners who financially benefit from this business. I wish there was a way to get this group to understand that...
Maui County, HIMaui News

Trio of women earns nod for state vacancy

A trio of “accomplished women with deep community roots” — Claire Kamalu Carroll, Linda Clark and Stacy Helm Crivello — was announced Saturday as the Maui County Democratic Party’s selection to send to Gov. David Ige as candidates for the next state House District 13 representative. The state House vacancy...
House RentNews Argus

315 Spruce St #410

1 Bed 1.5 bath Apartment on Spruce street off of Fourth Street in Downtown Winston-Salem - 1 Bed 1.5 bath Apartment on Spruce street off of Fourth Street in Downtown Winston-Salem. Apartment is on the 4th floor with elevator. Unit includes all major appliances and extra room for storage or office space. Bedroom has large closet and attached bathroom with large vanity.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

705 W Spruce Street

Another fine listing brought to you by Adam Wilkey and HOMEFRONT Real Estate Group. Located in established and quaint neighborhood you'll appreciate all that this neat property has to offer. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a bathroom. Along with the main living room there is an additional living space with it's own entry door ready for you to customize for your needs. Downstairs has 2 more bedrooms and a large bathroom with stand up shower. Off of the kitchen to the back yard where there is a large decked area perfect for entertaining and relaxing. The fenced in back yard is ideal for kids and pets to play. There are 6 large solar panels mounted to the roof that offer significant savings on your utility bills. The house is also plumbed with a triple filtration system. Make this home your own today. If you would like any further information or if you would like to schedule a private tour Call Adam (785).375.9485.

Comments / 0

Community Policy