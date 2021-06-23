Sprucing up Kalakupua
FIRST PHOTO: Volunteers Von Wietecha (from left) Jonathan Davis, C.J. Meyers and David Kim reattach a balance beam at the Kalakupua Playground Saturday afternoon in Haiku. They were part of a crew of volunteers sprucing up and making repairs at the popular community-maintained playground at 4th Marine Division Memorial Park. The monthly workday organized by the Haiku Community Association is usually held once a month. The next is slated for 8 a.m. to noon on July 17. “There’s no way we could do this without the community effort and involvement,” said Haiku Community Association Volunteer Project Manager Maile Davis. To learn more about the workdays or to donate to the project, visit haikumaui.org.www.mauinews.com