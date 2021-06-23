Sprucing up Kalakupua

Another fine listing brought to you by Adam Wilkey and HOMEFRONT Real Estate Group. Located in established and quaint neighborhood you'll appreciate all that this neat property has to offer. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a bathroom. Along with the main living room there is an additional living space with it's own entry door ready for you to customize for your needs. Downstairs has 2 more bedrooms and a large bathroom with stand up shower. Off of the kitchen to the back yard where there is a large decked area perfect for entertaining and relaxing. The fenced in back yard is ideal for kids and pets to play. There are 6 large solar panels mounted to the roof that offer significant savings on your utility bills. The house is also plumbed with a triple filtration system. Make this home your own today. If you would like any further information or if you would like to schedule a private tour Call Adam (785).375.9485.