‘Sesame Street’ celebrates inclusion with episode featuring 2 gay dads
“Sesame Street” featured two gay dads and their daughter in a groundbreaking episode celebrating diversity and inclusion. In an episode entitled “Family Day,” which premiered last week on HBO Max and YouTube, the beloved children’s show has a scene in which Nina (Suki Lopez) introduces her brother Dave (Chris Costa), his husband Frank (Alex Weisman), and their daughter Mia (Olivia Perez) to Elmo and his friends.www.miamiherald.com