DOH warns of community spread of Delta variant
Three more cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been discovered in Hawaii, prompting local health officials to warn of community spread. The state Department of Health, which confirmed the first known case of the Delta variant on June 14 in an Oahu resident who had traveled to Nevada, said that of the four total cases, two on Oahu and one on Hawaii island have been connected to travel to the continental U.S. Another case was identified in an Oahu resident with no history of travel. The department said it is investigating to determine the extent of household and community transmission.www.mauinews.com