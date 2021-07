Tonight and Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible this evening, into tonight. A few may be briefly heavy, also producing frequent lightning. Most of the rain activity will wind down overnight, with lows dropping into the mid 70s. Saturday, we'll start the day off mainly dry. By the afternoon, showers and storms will develop once again, where a few may be heavy at times. It will not be an all day wash out, but you will want to have an indoor option for outdoor activities. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s.