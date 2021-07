Reports of race and bias to Oregon’s Bias Hotline rose by 134% during the second half of 2020, according to an annual report from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. A 2019 law passed by the Legislature requires the commission to compile and review all data on reports of hate and bias made to Oregon Department of Justice’s Bias Response Hotline, along with data from law enforcement agencies and courts across the state. This is the commission’s second annual report delivered on July 1 of every year.