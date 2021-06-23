The worst seasons in Chiefs history might not be as bad as we thought
Throughout the month of June, the football analytics site Football Outsiders has been publishing a series of articles identifying the worst anti-dynasties in NFL history. Basically, it follows a similar series from a year ago, in which FO named the top dynasties in league history, creating a set of metrics to quantify each set of seasons in which an NFL team demonstrated continued success. Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots’ run from 2001 through 2019 was ranked first. As we told you a year ago, the Kansas City Chiefs’ 1966-1971 seasons were ranked 14th, while the 2015-2019 run under head coach Andy Reid (and eventually, quarterback Patrick Mahomes) ranked 33rd.www.arrowheadpride.com