The worst seasons in Chiefs history might not be as bad as we thought

There was plenty that did not go the Chiefs’ way this offseason, but the additions of Joe Thuney and Jarran Reed are very solid — plus trading for Orlando Brown is going to pay dividends for years to come. This offense is one of the best in football with elite players at wide receiver, tight end and quarterback. They may even have a Pro Bowl running back in Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The defense is very solid as well, as the front four is dominant and I think the linebacking corps got a good one in the draft with Nick Bolton. The secondary has several playmakers as well such as Tyrann Mathieu and Juan Thornhill. Keep an eye on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed this year too.