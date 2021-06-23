Cancel
The Wizards aren’t much closer to finding their next head coach, but Russell Westbrook’s reaction will be very important

By Albert Lee
Bullets Forever
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been one week since the Washington Wizards announced that Scott Brooks won’t return as their head coach. So what has gone on since?. To this point, nobody has been seriously linked to the job, though it appears that Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. is likely getting an interview. Before you scream “NEPOTISM” since he is the son of the GOAT himself, Unseld has been on Denver’s staff for the last six seasons, is well known for player development, and the Nuggets have done better than the Wizards to say the least. But he won’t be the only person they consider.

