Offerings include concerts, dance routine at local church and WilsonvilleSTAGE show. Unable to host its annual Festival of the Arts again, the Wilsonville Arts and Culture Council is offering another way for local residents to experience the arts, providing in-person and virtual opportunities to do so. The organization announced in a press release June 25 that it's hosting the Wilsonville Summer Performance Series, which will include live performances July 16-17 at Meridian United Church of Christ, as well as recordings that will be available virtually throughout August and September. Contributing artists include Grammy Award-winning West Linn guitarist...