‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Said She Answered a ‘Lot of Questions’ With Her Friends When First Cast on Show

By Madison Miller
outsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePam Dawber and Mark Harmon from “NCIS” have been happily in love and married since 1987. The couple has had two kids together — Sean Thomas Harmon and Ty Christian Harmon. Due to their close-knit family and real-life love, when fans saw Dawber pop up on “NCIS” as a guest...

outsider.com
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

NCIS: We Finally May Know How Much Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Will Show Up In Season 19

The events during the latter portion of NCIS Season 18 called into question whether or not Mark Harmon would reprise Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the then-hypothetical Season 19. However, upon the hit CBS series being officially renewed this past April, it was confirmed that Harmon would also return. That being said, word’s come in that Harmon won’t appear in NCIS Season 19 nearly as much as the 18 prior seasons.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Mark Harmon Was Nearly Passed Over for Role on the Show

NCIS hit the airwaves back in September of 2003. It quickly became one of the biggest shows on television. Now, eighteen seasons and over 400 episodes in, fans still love the show. The hit crime drama brings both engaging plotlines and lovable characters to the screen. Who could forget Pauley Perrette’s Abby? Who doesn’t love David McCallum’s Ducky? The list goes on. Those characters are gone now. However, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs is still there, leading his team.
TV SeriesThe Hollywood Gossip

NCIS Spoilers: Mark Harmon is (Mostly) Out. But Who's In?!?

We're about to learn the answer to a question that we never imagined would ever be asked:. What would NCIS look like without Mark Harmon as lead star Leroy Jethro Gibbs?. Indeed, in the wake of CBS confirming that its highest-rated drama would return for an incredible 19th season, we can also now confirm that the man most responsible for this show's enormous success will scarcely appear in 2021-2022.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Once Revealed Hilarious Reason He Thought Show Was Never Canceled

With “NCIS” poised to go through one of its biggest changes, fans can take comfort in Mark Harmon‘s belief the show would never be canceled. This was back in 2013 when the show had completed 10 years on the air. Harmon sat down with Fox News to discuss why viewership kept growing instead of shrinking. Harmon hilariously said one of the reasons the show wasn’t canceled in its early seasons is because no network executive wanted to make the drive out to them.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Many Season 19 Episodes Will Gibbs Actor Mark Harmon Star In?

With Mark Harmon set to have a limited role in Season 19, “NCIS” fans have one question on their minds – how many episodes will Gibbs make an appearance?. Well, fans should probably prepare for a worst-case scenario for the upcoming season. That’s if recent reports are true. It sounds like Harmon will be more of a guest star in Season 19 than headlining the cast as he’s done in the seasons prior.
TV SeriesSFGate

'NCIS' in Talks With Gary Cole for Major Season 19 Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Details on the character Cole would play are being kept under wraps. The long-running CBS procedural was renewed back in April, with series lead Mark Harmon’s return to the series also being confirmed at that time. It had previously been reported that Harmon was looking to leave the show but ultimately decided to return. It is not yet known how big a role Harmon will play in Season 19, with sources saying that Cole may not be the only new face to join the show’s main cast in the upcoming season.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Knows Sign Language: Here’s Why

Mark Harmon, who plays Jethro Gibbs on NCIS, knows sign language. He learned it to work with a co-star on the set of Reasonable Doubt. “I did a show with Marlee Matlin Called ‘Reasonable Doubt,'” he explained in an interview with Larry King. Matlin is an author, actress, and deaf activist. He also was going to do a play that required sign language, so picked some of it up there.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Why ‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Was Mistaken for His Dating Comments About Heather Locklear

“NCIS” star Mark Harmon already built up an acting resume’ dating back to the 1980s. He also was single and dating at the time, too. Harmon, who has been married to actress Pam Dawber since 1987, dated actress Cristina Raines for a few years. He then spent a little time with actress Heather Locklear, who was quite popular in the 1980s thanks to ABC’s “T.J. Hooker” and “Dynasty.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Everything to Know About New Cast Member Gary Cole

The eighteenth season finale of “NCIS” brought along with it some goodbyes to some major characters. As the final episode of the hit CBS show’s eighteenth season aired, both Jack Sloane (Maria Bello) and Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) made their final appearances. As fans watched these characters say their final...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon Once Received Emmy Nomination for Four-Episode Stint in Another Hit Drama

A year before Mark Harmon started his stint on NCIS, he played a sexy and smart Secret Service agent on The West Wing. Harmon was so good in his four-episode arc, he earned his second career Emmy nomination, which came 25 years after his first. And he was so terrific on The West Wing, the NCIS show creator decided to cast him on a guest-starring role on JAG. That represented the back door pilot for NCIS.
TV SeriesTVLine

NCIS: Gary Cole Officially Joins Cast, But Not as Gibbs 'Replacement' — Katrina Law Upped to Series Regular

Gary Cole has officially signed on for NCIS Season 19, though not necessarily in the capacity one might assume. CBS confirmed on Tuesday that Cole — whose previous TV credits include (but are by no means limited to!) The Good Fight, Veep, The West Wing and Midnight Caller — will fill the series regular role of FBI Special Agent Alden Park. And though longtime series front man Mark Harmon is expected to appear in a very limited capacity moving forward, sources stress that Cole’s character is not “replacing” Gibbs. (Harmon’s team leader for the last six episodes of Season 18 had been suspended from NCIS, and last we saw seemingly had faked his death while in pursuit of a possible serial killer.)
Family Relationshipsnickiswift.com

Meet Mark Harmon's Children, Sean Harmon & Ty Christian Harmon

Back in the 1980s, long before his most famous role as Agent Gibbs on "NCIS," Mark Harmon was known for being a heartthrob. In fact, the actor was stealing hearts all over the country thanks to his role on the popular medical drama, "St. Elsewhere," which also starred future "Deal Or No Deal" host Howie Mandel and the legendary Denzel Washington. Of course, he's won over fans of all generations since he began his tenure on "NCIS" in 2003 — starring on the show for 18 years so far.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

NCIS taps Gary Cole and Katrina Law as series regulars amid Mark Harmon's reduced schedule

Cole will play the series regular role of FBI Special Agent Alden Park, who will not be replacing Harmon’s character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Law, made her debut on NCIS during the final two episodes of Season 18 as Special Agent Jessica Knight, will now appear in that role as a series regular for Season 19. Law is no stranger to CBS viewers having previously starred in Training Day and Hawaii Five-0. Cole and Law are expected to fill the void left by Harmon, who is reportedly appearing in a few episodes in Season 19. “We haven’t shot a single frame quite yet, but with the addition of Gary Cole and Katrina Law to the cast, this is already shaping up to be one of the best seasons yet,” said NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder. “Going into season 19, we are excited to have new characters and stories to tell that adds to and reenergizes the world we’ve come to love over the 400+ episodes.”