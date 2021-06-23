‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Said She Answered a ‘Lot of Questions’ With Her Friends When First Cast on Show

Cole will play the series regular role of FBI Special Agent Alden Park, who will not be replacing Harmon’s character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Law, made her debut on NCIS during the final two episodes of Season 18 as Special Agent Jessica Knight, will now appear in that role as a series regular for Season 19. Law is no stranger to CBS viewers having previously starred in Training Day and Hawaii Five-0. Cole and Law are expected to fill the void left by Harmon, who is reportedly appearing in a few episodes in Season 19. “We haven’t shot a single frame quite yet, but with the addition of Gary Cole and Katrina Law to the cast, this is already shaping up to be one of the best seasons yet,” said NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder. “Going into season 19, we are excited to have new characters and stories to tell that adds to and reenergizes the world we’ve come to love over the 400+ episodes.”