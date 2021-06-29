Cancel
Pasadena, MD

Pasadena Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting and Killing Victim During a Carjacking in Baltimore

 3 days ago

Collin Davis, age 34, of Pasadena, Maryland, pleaded guilty on June 22, 2021 to carjacking resulting in death, related to a murder in Baltimore of an individual who he knew and had attempted to carjack.


“Collin Davis brutally murdered another human being with a firearm in the process of trying to carjack him,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner. “This is the kind of senseless violence that is plaguing our communities, and it is also the kind of case that we will always pursue to hold murderers like Davis accountable.”


According to his guilty plea, on September 15, 2018, the victim drove to Curtis Bay, Maryland to pick up Davis. After Davis entered the victim’s vehicle, Davis and the victim traveled to Severn, Maryland, where the victim lived. Approximately one hour later, the two drove back to Curtis Bay. At some point during the drive, the victim’s vehicle was stopped, and Davis took control of the victim’s vehicle by force. Davis handcuffed the victim by tying a shirt around victim’s hands behind the victim’s back. Davis’s DNA was left behind on the car’s steering wheel and inside the knot of the shirt used to tie the victim’s hands.


As detailed in the plea agreement, while Davis drove the victim’s car back to Curtis Bay, the victim attempted to break free from the makeshift handcuffs. The vehicle was stopped near the 5100 block of Curtis Avenue and Davis shot the victim five times with lethal intent. The victim died as a result of the gunshot wounds.


A witness observed the victim’s body being dragged from the vehicle onto the street and called law enforcement. Police officers responding to the call discovered the victim’s body in the street.


After abandoning the victim’s body, Davis parked the victim’s vehicle in an alley almost directly behind an apartment where Davis had lived only weeks before the murder. Davis then fled the Curtis Bay area. The following day, law enforcement discovered the victim’s vehicle, which contained bullet holes from the shooting the night before.


Davis was arrested in November 2018 and a revolver and shotgun were found in the apartment where Davis was staying. Davis admitted that the victim died as a result of Davis’s carjacking of the victim’s car.


Davis and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Davis will be sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett has scheduled sentencing for August 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

