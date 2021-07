EUR/USD drops to lowest level since April as USD shows resilience. NFP data to determine EUR/USD short-term performance. EUR/USD has been unable to regain its footing since the selloff two weeks ago. The US Dollar has shown resilience in what would typically be end-of-month rebalancing weakness for the currency as traders await the much anticipated NFP data out tomorrow. Yesterday’s ADP data showed an increase in 629k jobs in June, which was above the 600k expected. But if anything we’ve learned over the last few months is that ADP is a bad predictor of NFP data, but hopes are high for a strong beat over tomorrow’s expected number of 700k.