The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center Announce Alliance

(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) “We’re very pleased and excited that Dr. Ghyas Zeidieh will be the new music director for the CRCO,” announced orchestra president Lynne Wymore. Wymore went on to say, “Ghyas was selected after a yearlong process which involved several wonderful candidates vying for this position. The orchestra was formed in 2013 primarily to provide an opportunity for folks to enjoy playing their instruments in a group setting and to provide free concerts to our community. We are really grateful for the members who have stepped up over the years to conduct, but we’ve grown to the point that we now need a music director who will take us to the next level of performance!”