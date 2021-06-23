Cancel
The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center Announce Alliance

theviolinchannel.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 17, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center approved a corporate partnership that would consolidate leadership of the two organizations under one parent company. The move, which comes in a year that has been financially difficult for performing arts organizations and venues, is in large part an effort to bounce back from pandemic losses like ticket revenue and help streamline business operations and scheduling.

