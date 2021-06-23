Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Daytime Emmys reveals plans to honor TV icons Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek and Larry King

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kathy Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart and Robin Roberts will make special appearances to honor their late colleagues during Friday's ceremony on CBS.

www.primetimer.com
Community Policy
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Regis Philbin
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Larry King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmys#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Alex Trebek Wins Posthumous Daytime Emmy for "Jeopardy!"

Alex Trebek may no longer be with us, but his legacy continues to grow. The ongoing process of finding his successor on Jeopardy! is one testament as to that. Another came on Friday at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards, where Trebek won Outstanding Game Show Host. This posthumous win wasn’t...
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Critics Choice Real TV Awards Posthumously Honors Alex Trebek

Former Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek was posthumously honored at the third annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards. TV Insider reports that Trebek was given the Impact Award, which honors an individual who excelled throughout their career and had a positive influence on nonfiction TV. Two of Trebek's children, Matthew and...
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Larry King Posthumously Wins Daytime Emmy For Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

The late Larry King won the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host Daytime Emmy tonight for his syndicated program Larry King Now. The legendary interviewer beat out Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan (Red Table Talk: The Estefans); Tamron Hall (Tamron Hall); Rachael Ray (Rachael Ray); Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes (GMA3: What You Need to Know); and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Red Table Talk).
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Alex Trebek, Larry King’s Children Accept Posthumous Emmys For Their Late Dads

Alex Trebek and Larry King’s children have accepted posthumous Emmys on behalf of their late dads. “Over the past 37 years the show became a second family,” Trebek’s daughter, Emily, said at the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, alongside her brother Matthew. “He was always excited to go to work, even during his battle with cancer. He was so fortunate that he was able to do what he loved and we know he not once took it for granted. So on behalf of our family we thank you so much.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Journal Inquirer

Emmy voters selected the right guy in Alex Trebek

There are few guaranteed winners in award shows. That’s because the TV viewers aren’t always on the same page as the people who vote on the awards. There are times, however, when everyone agrees on something. That rare occasion took place Friday during the Daytime Emmy Awards when the late Alex Trebek won the award for Outstanding Game Show host. “Jeopardy!” also won for best game show. Since Trebek hosted all of the episodes that were under consideration, he was a double winner Friday.
Burbank, CAawardswatch.com

48th Daytime Emmy Award winners: Kelly Clarkson takes two; Alex Trebek, Larry King earn posthumous awards

The Daytime Emmy Awards returned to CBS this year where Kelly Clarkson took home both Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. These were her first win for Talk Show, a category that has been dominated by Ellen DeGeneres and her afternoon show and The Talk over the last decade. It is her second win in a row for Outstanding Host.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Alex Trebek Revealed the Basic History Fact He Got Wrong ‘in Front of 6,000 People’

Gone but certainly not forgotten, it has been around eight months since the passing of iconic “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek. The longtime game show host passed away on November 8 of last year at the age of 80. The “Jeopardy!” legend had a long and tiresome battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer that would eventually claim his life. As dedicated as a person can be to their work, Alex Trebek stood behind the “Jeopardy!” host’s lectern for 37 years. It was his intelligence, wit and dignified manner of hosting the famous quiz show that made him a household name. In true Alex Trebek-form, he remained in his treasured position up until the very end, recording his final episodes just days before his death. Now, the game show he dedicated his life to, upholds his memory and legacy by moving forward.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Sends Major Congratulations to ‘Jeopardy!’ and Alex Trebek for Winning ‘Special Honor’

Jeopardy! and Alex Trebek both took home Daytime Emmy Awards Friday, and some of the people happiest about the wins were the other nominees. Wheel of Fortune tweeted its support of the decision to give Trebek the win. Trebek’s son and daughter accepted the award on his behalf. Trebek died last year of pancreatic cancer after hosting Jeopardy! for 37 years. He was 80.
TV ShowsShowbiz411

Daytime Emmys 2: “General Hospital” Best Soap, Kelly Clarkson Talk Show Host, Larry King (!) Best Info Host, CBS Promotes Drew Barrymore

The second hour of the Daytime Emmys was fairly preposterous. I watched it while the Yankees battled the Red Sox. “General Hospital” won Best Soap, which was fine. Kelly Clarkson picked up her second award of the night. But Tamron Hall lost to the deceased Larry King for Best Informational Host. Really? Frankly, Tamron Hall was really snubbed by this show and these awards. Very embarrassing.
RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek Revealed Touching Details About How He, Wife Jean Thrived as a Couple

He’s known for his iconic hosting duties on Jeopardy!, but to Alex Trebek, his marriage with Jean was a major key focus in his life. During an interview in 2016 with The Saturday Evening Post, Alex Trebek reveals how he and Jean thrive as a couple. “Viewers of the show have told me that over the past 20 years I have mellowed as a host. My wife has helped to soften me. I try to be more understanding when players make mistakes, to ease the blow for them. I think that’s the main change that my wife has brought about in me.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts gets fans talking following major career announcement

Robin Roberts is hugely successful as an anchor on Good Morning America, and that's by no means her only talent!. The TV host also has her own production company, Rock'n Robin Productions, which has produced an upcoming roundtable show called Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts. The show will premiere...